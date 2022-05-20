Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 621,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $54.97 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,217,400. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

