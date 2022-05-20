Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.54% of Intersect ENT worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 21.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Intersect ENT ( NASDAQ:XENT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

