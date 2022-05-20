iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $211.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.13 and a one year high of $329.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.