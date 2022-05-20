Jeremi Gorman Sells 36,447 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $868,532.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,495,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,627,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00.
  • On Monday, April 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,164,940.86.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84.

SNAP stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

