Jerry M. Kennelly Sells 10,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

