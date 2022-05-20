Lauren P. Silvernail Sells 52,015 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $646,026.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,311.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evolus stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $675.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.07. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,022 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Evolus by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 636,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,096 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 69,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

