Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.81% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $37.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th.

