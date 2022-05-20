LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of LGI Homes worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LGI Homes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in LGI Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 320,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LGI Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

