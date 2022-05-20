McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.68% of McGrath RentCorp worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $163,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

