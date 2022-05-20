MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroVision by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in MicroVision by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 3.50.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,114.59% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroVision (Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.