Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 34.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.36 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

MSBI opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

