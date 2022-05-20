Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,296.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NARI opened at $59.62 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,987.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
