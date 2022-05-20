New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.47%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

