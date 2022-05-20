Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,158 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.55% of Comstock Resources worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.