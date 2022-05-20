Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.71% of Golar LNG worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 177.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 415,601 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

