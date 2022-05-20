Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHT opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.88 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $335,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

