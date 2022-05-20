Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Gorman-Rupp worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $29.29 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $763.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.13%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.