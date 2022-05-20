Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,575 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $45.98 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $797.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

