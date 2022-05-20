Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,882 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Interface worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TILE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 134,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Interface by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of TILE stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $808.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.97 million. Interface had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

TILE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.