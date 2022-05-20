Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,506 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Denny’s worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $176,000.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $602.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.