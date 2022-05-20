Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.61% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 255,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 732,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 182,563 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,111,000 after buying an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.73 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.