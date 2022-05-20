Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 565,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,356,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after purchasing an additional 173,982 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 214,323 shares of company stock valued at $478,056 in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OCGN stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

