OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $447,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,906,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,801,948.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.