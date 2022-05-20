OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 40.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $5.45 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $394.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -0.26.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

