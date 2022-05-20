Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 354.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,661 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.62% of Outset Medical worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 6,586 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $254,153.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,861.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,623 shares of company stock worth $7,024,715. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $23.54 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. Research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

