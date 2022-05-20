PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells $470,750.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $470,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,208,557.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PDCE opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.