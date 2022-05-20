Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

