Peter A. Leidel Sells 120,368 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,960,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929,483. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of METC opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 39.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $161,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

