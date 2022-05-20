Philip G. Shotts Sells 10,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $772,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.