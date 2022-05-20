ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 150,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 77,403 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 269,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 79,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Shares of HTBK opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.02. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HTBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Heritage Commerce Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.