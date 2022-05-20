ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 48.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.22.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.34. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $2,442,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,460,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,509,985.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 276,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 301,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,963.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEM. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

