ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,273 Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). On average, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

