ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,254 Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,425,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after acquiring an additional 385,629 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $5.65 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $314.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

