ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DHT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in DHT by 831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DHT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 734,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 40,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 540,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

DHT stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $983.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

