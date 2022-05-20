ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,698,000 after buying an additional 548,369 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after buying an additional 357,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 67.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,979,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 797,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 31.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 391,704 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $908.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.30. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In related news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.