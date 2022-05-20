ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 11,427 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxart by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.67. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

