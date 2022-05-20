ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 419.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 206,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 219,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 103.35% and a negative net margin of 17,994.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

