ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 29.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.