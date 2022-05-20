ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,308 Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 79,993 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 24.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,309.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054 over the last three months. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The company had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

