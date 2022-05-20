ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,061 Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $691.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

