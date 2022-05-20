ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 86.7% during the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,355,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 629,340 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 37.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 523,664 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 94.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,001,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $4.45 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

