ProShare Advisors LLC Has $163,000 Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $234.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.99.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at $352,541. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898 in the last three months. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.