ProShare Advisors LLC Has $168,000 Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,886 shares of company stock worth $1,791,778 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.90. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.