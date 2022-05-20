ProShare Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 109.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 35.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 133.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

