ProShare Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Stock Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canoo were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOEV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 422,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 30.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 25.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 39.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Canoo stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $868.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

