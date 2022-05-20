ProShare Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 694.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

BFLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $88,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Larry Robbins purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $596.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.52. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 115.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

