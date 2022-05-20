ProShare Advisors LLC Has $184,000 Stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.24.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Frontline Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Profile (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

