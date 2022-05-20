ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,464 shares of company stock worth $1,257,927 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $12.02 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.