ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 570,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,855 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1,815,288.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 163,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 163,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

HRTX stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $365.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

