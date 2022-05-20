ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $175,000 in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gogo by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gogo by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Gogo (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.